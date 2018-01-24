Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds of bullets into a car earlier this month.

Officers say they were called to the scene of a shooting at a restaurant in north Toronto at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

They say the boy pulled out a semi-automatic handgun during an argument in the restaurant's parking lot.

Police say two men, aged 21 and 29, got into a vehicle in an attempt to flee.

They say the boy fired multiple rounds into the vehicle and then ran away.

He was arrested on Monday and faces 13 charges that include two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing a restricted firearm without a licence.