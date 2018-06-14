Boy, 15, charged in death of senior after robbery at Brampton park

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the death of a 73-year-old man in Brampton, say Peel regional police.

Amarjit Bhatnagar, 73, was walking through Aloma Park in the area of Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard in Brampton on Tuesday when he and another family member were robbed by two males.

The senior suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Thursday, according to police.

The teenaged accused from Brampton is charged with manslaughter and robbery.

He is expected to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for a second suspect in connection with the region's 12th homicide of the year.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, surveillance video, or anyone who may have information.