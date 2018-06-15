Boy, 13, charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Aaron Rankine-Wright

A 13-year-old Toronto boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of cyclist Aaron Rankine-Wright on June 9.

A 17-year-old has already been charged in the targeted hit-and-run in Little Portugal and police are looking for a third suspect in his teens or 20s.

On June 9, the 19-year-old victim was struck by an SUV and then stabbed around 5:30 p.m. in a laneway behind a school at Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets. He was on his way to work, homicide Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone, the lead investigator, said at a news conference on June 10.

Carbone said the vehicle, a black Toyota RAV4, hit a tree after striking the cyclist. Its occupants, three males in dark sweatshirts and sweatpants, jumped out of the vehicle and repeatedly stabbed Rankine-Wright before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police arrived on scene to find the cyclist unconscious and not breathing, with witnesses performing CPR on him.

Rankine-Wright was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Carbone said the trio "targeted" the victim.

Victim was wrestler with bright future, coach says

It wasn't supposed to be this way, said one of Rankine-Wright's wrestling coaches, Neal Ewers.

Wrestling was perhaps "the most consistent thing" in Rankine-Wright's life, Ewers remembers the teen's mother telling him once.

Ewers was eager to get Rankine-Wright thinking about a future that included university or college. Perhaps he'd have a future wrestling as part of post-secondary team.

"A lot of us are really torn up," said Ewers, who added Rankine-Wright wasn't the first young man he'd mentored whose life has been cut short.

But for anyone who might believe the teen was out looking for trouble, his coach says, "It's not in his character. If anyone is assuming that, that's not this kid. This kid is the nicest kid coming out of the circumstances that he came out of."