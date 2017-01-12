A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children after falling more than 10 metres from an apartment building in the city's northwest early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment building at 35 Fountainhead Road, in the Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road area. Police said the boy fell from a sixth-floor apartment.

Paramedics said the boy was conscious, alert and breathing when they arrived. However, he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Rolando Duldulao, the building's resident manager, said a tenant called him around 5:30 a.m. to say someone was crying outside the building. When Duldulao went outside to look, he found the boy "lying there unconscious."

He called 911 before he and other residents moved the boy inside to the lobby.

"It was raining at the time, so we could not just leave him there," Duldulao told reporters at the scene.

Later in the morning, Toronto police told reporters outside the building that investigators believe the incident was a case of "misadventure," but could not say how or why the boy fell.