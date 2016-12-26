Slippery sidewalks didn't deter some Boxing Day shoppers in Toronto from lining up early Monday in search of deals.

Dento Lam, a Toronto resident, said he was in line since 3:30 a.m. to shop with a friend on Boxing Day. (CBC)

At Best Buy near Bay and Dundas streets, shoppers waited patiently outside until sales clerks opened the doors at 6 a.m. for what the store called its "in-store door-crasher deals."

Some stores began their Boxing Day sales online on Christmas Day to generate interest.

Dento Lam, a Toronto resident, said he comes out every year to shop on Dec. 26. Lam had waited with a friend since 3:30 a.m.

"For us, it's just tradition. We go every year. I just come every year to be supportive and keep my roommate company," he said. "It's really just moral support."

David Miller, another Toronto resident, said the deals are too good to miss and he meets interesting people in the lineups, which makes the wait more pleasant.

Many shoppers said they were in line to pick up big screen TVs.

Christine Tam, external communications manager for Best Buy Canada, based in Vancouver, said Boxing Day is the busiest day of the year for the electronics chain.

She said popular items this year for Boxing Day shoppers include TVs, laptops, tablets, drones, robotic toys and virtual reality headsets.

A shopper points out in a flyer what she is hoping to find at a Boxing Day sale in downtown Toronto. (CBC)

Tam said the chain hasn't noticed a drop in interest in Boxing Day sales, as a result of online shopping, and the two types of shopping, in store and online, complement each other.

"From what I have heard, we have had big lineups all across Canada," she said. "Weather is a big factor. We still have people come out regardless. It varies. There are always people who want the in store experience."

Toronto was under a freezing rain warning as Boxing Day sales began. The warning has since ended.