The Toronto Transit Commission says it has temporarily stopped service on several bus routes in the north and west areas of the city due to icy roads as a result of freezing rain.

It is not known exactly which routes are affected but the TTC said buses have stopped mainly across Steeles Avenue in North York, in the Downsview area, and at the north end of Warden Avenue in Scarborough,

The TTC said "unfortunately" some customers will have to wait for buses. No injuries, however, have been reported.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the city. It said "patchy" freezing rain is likely on Monday morning. It said it should be "generally light" until temperatures rise above freezing, when the freezing rain will turn to rain.

Service is holding on several TTC bus routes in north and west areas of the city due to icy road conditions. City of Toronto advised.#TTC — @TTCnotices

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said individual drivers are making the decision to stay put until conditions improve.

"Drivers have made the decision to park their buses until they can proceed safely, so that would include waiting for city plows or icing vehicles to come and clear the roads for them to make it safe to continue," Green said Monday.

"The buses are on the routes but they're not moving. The drivers have discretion to stop the bus and not continue along the route if they deem it unsafe," he said.

"They would then contact our transit control and alert them to that and then we would get salt trucks out there and work with the city to clear the roads to make sure they can continue safely."

The Ontario Provincial Police reminds motorists to drive according to the weather conditions. (The Associated Press)

Environment Canada said it has received reports of slippery sidewalks, icy roads and traffic accidents due to the less than ideal conditions.

Toronto police said icy road conditions are causing problems for vehicles in a handful of areas in the city.

Finch Avenue West at Dufferin Street and northbound Warden Avenue at Huntingwood Drive are closed to vehicles due to the slippery roads.

At Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, police said vehicles were reportedly stuck at about 7:40 a.m. and unable to drive up an incline.

Meanwhile, after 7:00 a.m., police asked the city to send a salt truck to Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road following a crash between a truck and a car that sent at least one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Vehicles ending up in ditches

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet it has received many reports of vehicles in the ditch.

#OPP responding to numerous reports of vehicles in ditches on #Hwy401 in #Ajax, #Whitby area. Drive according to weather conditions. ^aw — @OPP_GTATraffic

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said in a statement.

It urged Toronto residents to take extra care when walking or driving in areas affected by the freezing rain.

The warning also applies to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham region, Hamilton, Burlington and Oakville.

Environment Canada said it issues freezing rain warnings when rain falling in temperatures below zero creates icy surfaces.

The ice buildup on my antennas tells you how the drive was this morning. Roads crews out across the region sanding & salting #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tgnRJjHPCl — @ACollinsPhoto

The freezing rain in the Greater Toronto Area is also affecting GO Transit.

The city said its salt trucks are at work on high volume routes in Etobicoke, North York and Scarborough and will continue until temperatures rise.

Icy conditions in many of our GO Stations, parking lots and platforms - please take your time when travelling and be careful. — @GOtransit