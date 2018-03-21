School bus drivers east of Toronto begin strike action

A number of school buses in Durham Region will not be operated on Tuesday, after the union that represents some drivers went on strike.

First Student Canada, one of Ontario's largest transportation providers, have cancelled a number of routes throughout Durham today.

As of 12:01 a.m., First Student Canada and Unifor Local 4268 — bargaining on behalf— of drivers had failed to reach a deal that would school buses through the busy morning. For months Unifor has conducted negotiations with First Student with the aim to eliminate the use of unpaid work hours and to improve wages.

There will be no service school bus routes serviced by First Student Bowmanville will run in Northumberland County, or in the Municipality of Clarington.

The strike took effect Wednesday morning.

The strike affects routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Boards. Community members should visit the site for Student Transportation Services for Central Ontario or Durham Student Transportation Services for school listings and cancellation notices.