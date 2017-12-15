Toronto is losing another bowling alley to make way for a condo development, leaving an LGBT bowling league without its home lanes and its matriarch wondering where she will be able it play 10-pin.

Bowlerama West at 5429 Dundas St. W. near Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke will close its doors on Jan. 31.

"Where we gonna bowl next?" asked Joyce Frost, 97, "I've been bowling for so long — since I was 13 years of age,"

Frost says her mother taught her to bowl five-pin, which she played until 1971, when her brother introduced her to 10-pin bowling, which uses a larger, heavier ball.

She's never looked back and has played in competitive leagues with impressive results.

As recently as 2008, Frost took home the National Classified Ladies title at the Canadian Lakehead 10 Pin Bowlers Association.

"I love my bowling. I still throw 10-pin, but my ball isn't as heavy. It's a nine-pounder," she says, adding she still bowls some respectable scores in the mid-100s.

Frost joined the Toronto Historical Bowling Society league about two decades ago after her husband died and she was looking to keep active.

Over the years, the Toronto Historical Bowling Society has become more diverse, accepting not just LGBT members, but bowlers of many backgrounds and bowling handicaps. (Supplied)

"She's sort of a mother figure to a lot of people in the league," said David Wilson, the league treasurer.

The league started in 1983 around the motto: "Friendship, fellowship, unity and sportsmanship" and all gay positive bowlers of all bowling averages are welcome.

"It's been a very inclusive league; whether you are gay, straight, bisexual or transgender, whatever. We've had everybody. We're actually attracting a lot of straight people to our league," said Wilson.

He says back when it began 35 years ago, there were few places for gay men to participate in sports. There was a big bar scene, but for gay men who weren't into that, bowling became a thing.

The Toronto league is affiliated with the International Gay Bowlers Organization, which has member leagues throughout North America and Australia and holds annual tournaments.

Wilson says the Toronto league boasted as many as 300 bowlers at one time and there were waiting lists for people who wanted the join. While interest has waned, the league still has about 130 members who bowl as often as three times a week.

The Toronto Historical Bowling Society was formed in 1983 by a small group of local LGBT people looking to have fun and socialize. All gay-positive bowlers of all bowling averages are welcome. (supplied)

"The younger people aren't as interested. And it's become expensive for landlords," said Wilson.

Danny DeFrancesco and his wife Beverley run Bowlerama West and he says bowling in in his blood.

"This is my 45th season in bowling. I started in 1973," he said.

While in high school, DeFrancesco would clean ashtrays after school at a bowling alley in Scarborough so he could play for free. He then became a pin chaser, then worked the counter and finally has been a manager since 1977.

He says it's sad that Toronto is losing so many bowling centres, but he says with real estate prices skyrocketing and property taxes and rent taking a toll on profits, large properties like bowling alleys are ripe targets for redevelopment.

Bowlerama West at 5429 Dundas St. W. near Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke will close at the end of January. It will be bulldozed to make room for a condominium development. (Google Streetview)

"You need so much land for a bowling centre. like a lane is like 60 feet long (18.3 metres)," say DeFrancesco, who doesn't own the property where Bowlerama West is located.

He says it's a loss for the bowling community, which is very much like family. He actually met Joyce Frost about 20 years ago.

"She was bowling in a league and it was around the holiday season and she told me she was having Christmas dinner all by herself because her kids were out of town, So I invited her over to my house for dinner," said DeFrancesco.

"She and my mother hit it off right away. And then my mother passed away a month later and so that's why Joyce tells people she adopted me as her son."

DeFrancesco says since then he's looked forward to seeing Frost bowling with the Toronto Historical Bowling Society every Friday night.

That league will complete its shortened season at Bowlerama West this weekend, but a last hurrah is planned at the alley in January.

DeFrancesco hopes to help his extended family to find a new place to bowl in the new year.