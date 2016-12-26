Dennis Tuck loves to sing — and he's hoping to find more men across Toronto who do too.

The 61-year-old is the youngest member of the Fabulous Invictones men's choir. The group sings oldies ranging from Frank Sinatra to the Beach Boys, and right now they're desperately looking for more members.

"Most of the Invictones are in their 70s or 80s," said Tuck. "They're great guys but our numbers are shrinking."

For Tuck, it feels like déjà vu.

The Fabulous Invictones perform at retirement homes, nursing homes and hospitals across Toronto for those who have a hard time getting out and about for entertainment. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

In the late 80s his former choir, The Hustlers, saw their numbers drop as members passed away. By 1990, membership had sunk to he single digits and the group disbanded.

Tuck was devastated and didn't find another choir for 25 years, when he stumbled upon the Fabulous Invictones. Ever since, he's been dead set on ensuring the group's survival.

"I loved the Hustlers so much," Tuck told CBC Toronto. "I would have been on the Invictones doorstep the very first day when the other group shut down, but I didn't know about them."

Dennis Tuck is the youngest member of the Fabulous Invictones. He's hoping more men will join the choir so that the group can continue despite dwindling membership. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

The Fabulous Invictones have been around for nearly 60 years. Like a lot of men's choirs, Tuck says that it started as a church group in 1958.

The men decided they wanted to start singing and that spun into performances at nursing homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

"The beauty of the group is the joy and entertainment that we bring to those that can't get out to an entertainment night by themselves," said Tuck.

The Fabulous Invictones numbers drop year to year as their membership gets older. (The Fabulous Invictones)

Now he's trying to spread the word about the choir because he's sure there are others like him out there who just don't know the Invictones exist.

"I think there's a lot of guys out there who'd love to be a part of this," said Tuck.

"You don't need to be a professional, you don't have to have the greatest voice, as long as you're willing to learn your words and come once a week."

If you'd like to find out more about the Fabulous Invictones and how to contact them, check out their website.