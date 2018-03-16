After Krassimira Pejcinovski missed her shift at Spa Sedona Wednesday morning, owner Sherry Robinson said she went looking for the mother of three at her Ajax home.

But instead of Pejcinovski answering the door, it was 29-year-old Cory Fenn.

Fenn is currently facing three charges of second degree murder in the deaths of Pejcinovski and her two children.

"As I was talking to him, I knew there was something wrong," Robinson said.

Robinson said Fenn answered the door out of breath — with blood on his arm.

"I was fearful that he had beaten her up or something," she said.

Robinson said Fenn turned her away, saying Pejcinovski was sick but that he would have her call.

So Robinson got back into her car, drove down the street and called police. She stayed on the phone with them as she turned back to check on the house once again. By the time she got back, Fenn's car was gone.

Cory Fenn, shown in a 2016 Facebook photo, appeared briefly in court on Thursday in Oshawa, Ont. (Facebook)

She knocked and the door opened, so she walked in and started yelling, "Krissy, are you OK?"

"I was just in the hallway, I did not go any further," she said.

Durham Regional Police arrived minutes later and found the body of Pejcinovski, 39, and her 15-year-old son Roy Pejcinovski.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Venallia Pejcinovski, was found critically injured and died in the hospital Wednesday evening, according to Durham police Const. George Tudos. Pejcinovski's eldest daughter, Victoria, who was not at home at the time of the incident, was found safe.

'We had a concern with him'

Tudos said Thursday the accused had a relationship with the mother, but is not the father of her children.

Robinson said Fenn had been living in Pejcinovski's basement apartment and was paying rent, but had been in the process of moving out.

Last weekend, however, Robinson says he tried to come back.

Police have said Pejcinovski, left, and Fenn had a relationship. (Facebook)

"We had a concern with him," she said, adding she found Fenn's behaviour to be "controlling."

Robinson said she noticed small changes in her friend — such as weight-loss — after Fenn entered her life.

"She stopped wearing makeup, which she always wore, because he didn't like it," she said. "She wasn't her normal self."

'She was loved by so many'

Spa Sedona was closed Thursday for grief counselling. Initially the day was intended only for staff, but gradually clients and friends arrived, showing their support and also accepting counselling.

"She touched so many people," Robinson said through tears. "She was just a loving, caring, kind person and she was loved by so many."

Robinson said Pejcinovski was a 'wonderful person' and loved by clients and colleagues. (Facebook)

Victoria Pejcinovski, who was not home when her mother and younger siblings were attacked, also works at the spa.

Along with bouquets of flowers, people arrived at the spa with donations. Robinson said they decided to start a college fund for her with the money.

Robinson said she has only spoken with Pejcinovski's eldest child via text, who told her she is "overwhelmed" by the situation.

"She's a wonderful girl and so like her mom — she's beautiful and caring with people," Robinson said. "We're hoping that she comes back to our family."