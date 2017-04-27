Two Canada Border Services Officers are among five people arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for breach of trust and drug importation offences.

The RCMP alleges that between January 2016 and April 2017 the guards were importing cocaine through Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

A 32-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ont., a 41-year-old man and 57-year-old man, both from Brampton, Ont., have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to RCMP, the Niagara Falls man and one of the Brampton men each faces two charges which include conspiracy to import a controlled substance and importing a controlled substance.

The other Brampton man is facing one charge: conspiracy to import a controlled substance, the RCMP says.

The one-and-a-half-year joint investigation between RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency led to seizures of cocaine shipped from Colombia and Jamaica that were destined for Toronto.

The RCMP alleges this group was responsible for importing 30 kilograms of cocaine during that time.

The two border guards, a 37-year-old man from Toronto and a 41-year-old from Barrie, Ont., each face three charges.

All of the accused were expected to at the Brampton courthouse on Thursday for a bail hearing.