Toronto residents can pay tribute to former mayor June Rowlands through a book of condolences that has been set up at city hall.

Rowlands, Toronto mayor from 1991 to 1994, died Thursday at age 93.

First elected to city council in 1976, Rowlands was Toronto's first female mayor. She was the first woman to serve as a member of the Toronto Transit Commission and to chair the Toronto Police Services Board.

The condolence book is located on a desk in city hall's rotunda next to flowers, a photograph of her and flags. An online condolence book has been launched on the city's website as well.

Flags at city hall, Metro Hall and civic centres have been lowered to mark her death. They will remain at half-mast until Friday, Dec. 29. The condolence books will also be available until that time.

Mayor John Tory said Rowlands left her mark on the city. Rowlands was the city's 60th mayor and her community involvement dates back to the 1950s, he said.

We are greatly saddened by the death of June Rowlands, who blazed a trail through our city's politics and was one of Toronto's greatest supporters and champions," he said in a news release on Friday.

"We are thankful for June's service to our city and her ability to get things done. I know that she will be greatly missed."

Passionate about child care, affordable housing

According to the city, Rowlands was passionate about such issues as child care, affordable housing, modernizing firefighting services in the city and promoting Toronto as economic powerhouse of Canada.

The city said her priorities included the environment, business development, health, safety, crime reduction and drug abuse prevention.

Rowlands called for the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to be expanded to serve the convention business more effectively and for centres of excellence to be established in research and biotechnology.

And the city said Rowlands pushed for Toronto to play a major role in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, an organization that gives mayor of cities around the Great Lakes a voice in protecting, enhancing and restoring the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

