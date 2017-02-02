Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that she wants to change the conversation around transportation funding in her city.

The focus on road tolls, she said, misses the bigger picture.

"The issue is having an honest conversation with the premier and an honest debate about how to fund transit and infrastructure, and having the proper revenue tools for permanent, dedicated and long-term funding on budgets," Crombie said.

Crombie said municipal budgets are designed to provide municipal services and programs, not to build large capital projects.

"We have to go cap in hand and go to the premier or prime minister to ask for funding."

Crombie said she has not spoken to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, but stresses the importance of having conversations about permanent, dedicated revenue tools.

"We don't have the tools to build a 21st century city with all the amenities our people want."

"We have to go cap in hand and go to the premier or prime minister to ask for funding." - Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie

She said that Mississauga is fiscally responsible and has found $4 million in savings this year so far. The issue, she said, is revenue, not spending.

"[Mississauga] is growing up, we're densifying, we're intensifying. We have $8.5 billion worth of infrastructure we have to serve. We need to build more public transit."

She said that even though mayors do meet with the premier almost quarterly, it isn't enough.

"Now is absolutely the time. We're asking Premier Wynne to sit down with municipalities in the 905 and throughout Ontario and have that honest conversation."