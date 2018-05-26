Motive in Mississauga restaurant bombing still a mystery as police continue investigation

The owner of Bombay Bhel will spend part of his Saturday meeting with Peel police as officers continue to investigate the explosion that injured 15 inside of his Mississauga restaurant.

Police allege that on Thursday night at about 10:30 p.m., two men wearing hoodies walked into the restaurant and planted an improvised explosive device before running away.

All 15 people injured in the explosion have now been released from hospital.

Ilija Vasic, son-in-law to Bombay Bhel owner Mohan Nagpal, confirmed on Saturday that his father-in-law was meeting with police, but said that the family still has no idea why their business was targeted.

Paramedics transported 15 victims to 3 different hospitals on Thursday night after the bombing. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Meanwhile, the plaza where the attack took place is busy and open for business, though about 25 per cent of the parking lot remains blocked off for the ongoing police investigation.

'Very strange' feeling for neighbours

Vipin Gupta was inside the restaurant when the bomb went off. He described hearing a "quite loud" boom and seeing smoke. He was uninjured, though his wife and son-in-law were taken to hospital.

Two days after the attack, people running errands or grabbing coffee have returned to the plaza, but at least one resident described the feeling of being there as "very strange."

"I'm still shocked," said Chris Drobicki, adding that he and his neighbours have been talking about how it could have happened since getting the news early Friday morning.

About a quarter of the parking lot at the plaza where the bombing took place remains cordoned off as Peel forensics teams continue to analyze the interior of the restaurant. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

Beverley Cua is also still shaken.

"You don't know who you can trust nowadays," she said.

"This is just a small restaurant. What if it happens to crowded places? We don't know if its still safe here or not."

Restaurant remains closed

Forensic teams have finished processing the areas outside the Bombay Bhel restaurant but forensic work inside continues.

Meanwhile, despite their bafflement over the attack, Vasic told CBC Toronto that the Nagpal family is hoping to reopen the restaurant within a few days.

Police say they still have no inkling as to what motivated the two suspects, and the push to identify the men continues.

Surveillance images of the two suspects have been released, and officers are asking for anyone who may have information to come forward.