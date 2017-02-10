Bombardier has filed a court action against Metrolinx, alleging the regional transit authority has put light-rail vehicle delivery in jeopardy by changing the scope, timeline and technical qualifications of the project countless times.

In November, Metrolinx filed a notice of intent to cancel the nearly three-quarter-billion dollar contract with Bombardier to build LRT vehicles for the Greater Toronto Area, citing concerns over quality and manufacturing of the vehicles.

In response, Bombardier announced Friday they have filed a motion for an injunction with the Ontario Superior Court in response to Metrolinx's "unjustified threats."

​In a statement, Bombardier says the goal of the injunction application is to encourage Metrolinx to "resume good faith discussions."

The new test car has been ready since October 2016, says Bombardier. It is pictured here at the company's Kingston location. (Bombardier)

Bombardier says it is fully capable of delivering its trains on time, and that a test car has been ready since October 2016 but Metrolinx refuses to have it delivered.

The company adds that despite the motion, it will continue to work on the trains and that they needed to take this action to protect their employees and allow for the on-time delivery of vehicles to Toronto.

Bombardier's contract with Metrolinx was for 182 light-rail trains. (Bombardier)

An adviser for Bombardier told CBC Toronto that if Metrolinx cancelled the contract it would jeopardize more than 200 jobs in Kingston and Thunder Bay and cost Ontario taxpayers millions of dollars.

Bombardier is under contract to deliver 182 light-rail vehicles which will be used mostly on the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT.

The new vehicles are mostly for use on the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT lines. (Bombardier)

CBC Toronto has contacted Metrolinx for comment.