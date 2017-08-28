Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a bomb threat made earlier this month on Line 1 at Bloor-Yonge subway station.

The man, 30, of Toronto, is expected to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

He has been charged with threatening death, mischief, interfering with lawful use of property under $5,000, and mischief, interfering with lawful operation of property over $5,000.

Police released security camera images of the man and had asked the public for help in locating him.

Man allegedly threatened to blow up train

On Sunday, August 13, at 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Bloor-Yonge station for a report of unknown trouble, according to a police news release from after the incident.

Police had said a man on a crowded southbound Yonge line train announced to passengers on board that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

"This forced the evacuation of the train in an unsafe manner," police said at the time.

The man who made the threat had been seen leaving the station in the midst of the crowd.

At one point, subway service was suspended on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George stations and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations due to the incident.

Police thanked the public for helping to locate the man.