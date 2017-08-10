Toronto police have detonated a suspicious package that was found on a platform at Bloor-Yonge subway station.

Members of the police service's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRNE) team responded to the call at 9:40 a.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto that the package was brought up to street level where it was detonated.

Police said there was no concern for public safety.

Bloor Street has now reopened in both directions after being closed from Park Road to Yonge Street.