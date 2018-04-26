1 dead after car goes into ditch in Brampton

One person has died and three others were injured after their car went into a ditch on Highway 50 near Bolton.

Police were called to Highway 50 just south of Countryside Road at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle crumpled on the side of the road.

After being extracted from the vehicle, the car's four occupants were sent to a trauma centre. Peel police later tweeted that one had succumbed to his injuries.

The severity of the injuries of the other three people is unknown.

York Regional Police are now investigating why the car, which did not collide with any other vehicles, went off the road.