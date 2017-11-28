Toronto police say samples from a body found in Rosedale Ravine Lands Park in early August are undergoing DNA testing to determine if the body belongs to missing woman Alloura Wells.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, declined to say on Monday whether the body is of a transgender woman. Brister said the body was recovered from the midtown Toronto ravine, which is near Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road.

Ontario's Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto is testing samples taken from the body for comparison to Wells, he said. Police have said Wells, 27, was last seen in downtown Toronto about four months ago in late July.

"We do not have the results back as of yet and have no timeline. I spoke to the investigator last week and we will advise when we have results," Brister said in an email, adding it could take weeks before that happens.

Nicki Ward, left, and Monica Forrester, right, were among about 100 people at a vigil and march for Alloura Wells in Toronto the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. (CBC)

Monica Forrester, program director at Maggie's: Toronto Sex Workers Action Project, said it's good news that the testing is underway because it could help the family and police direct their search for Wells or bring some closure to those involved.

"We feel it will bring some clarity to the family, who hasn't seen her for some time, and it will bring some clarity to the community," Forrester said.

If the body doesn't belong to Wells, then Forrester said the question will be: "Who is she?"

Wells, also known as Alloura Hennessy and Alloura Wheeler, was reported missing by her father on Nov. 5. According to her Facebook profile, she is from Vancouver. She stopped posting on Facebook as Alloura Hennessy in late July.

On Nov. 8, police issued a news release saying Wells along with two photographs of her.

Alloura Wells, 27, has been missing from Toronto for four months. (Facebook)

Three days later, volunteers searched part of Rosedale Ravine Lands Park and a stretch of Bloor Street East, between the St. James Town neighbourhood and the Church and Wellesley corridor, an area Wells was known to frequent.

Police would not say exactly where the body was found. Brister also declined to say whether there was any trauma.

On Nov. 19, the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance, a vigil and march was held for Wells at Barbara Hall Park in the Church Street and Wellesley Street East neighbourhood.

"We're not 100 per cent sure this is Alloura," Forrester told people at the vigil about the body.

Friends of Wells have criticized the police for not taking her disappearance seriously, saying her case was not made a priority until it received media coverage. The police were also criticized for not releasing information to the public about the body until recently. Forrester said she found out about the body earlier this month.

Friends of Alloura Wells and members of LGBT community members scoured Bloor Street East, between Parliament and Yonge Streets, for Alloura Wells earlier this month. (John Sandeman/CBC)

According to Maggie's: Toronto Sex Workers Action Project, police have been reluctant to investigate the case fully because she was homeless and earning money as a sex worker around the time she vanished.

The project says it has been relying on members of its community in its search for answers.

"We will not stop until we have answers and justice for Alloura," a Nov. 19 Facebook post by Maggie's reads.

According to a police news release, Wells was described as having a slim build, with brown shoulder length hair that might have been dyed blonde or pink.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.