Toronto police say a body has been found in a ravine near Black Creek in North York.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the death is being treated as suspicious. He said the nearest intersection to the discovery of the body is Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road.

Police said a passerby spotted the body and they received a call about it at 8:53 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Warren Young, of 31 Division, said the body was found in a ravine off Derrydown Road near Conamore Crescent.

He declined to say if any signs of trauma were seen on the body. The age and sex of the victim has not been released.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.