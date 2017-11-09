The torso found at the Oshawa lakefront on September 11 has been identified as belonging to 18-year-old Rori Hache, according to a news release from the Durham Regional Police Service.

Hache, of Oshawa, was reported missing by her family and was last seen on August 29, 2017.

A DNA test confirmed her identity.

Investigators are urging anyone who had contact with Hache prior to Sept. 11 to call the Durham Police Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.