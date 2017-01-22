Toronto police say a body of a woman believed to be in her 60s has been found partly submerged in water in the Rouge Valley area.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police received the call about the body near Rouge Hills Drive and Lawrence Avenue East just before 11 a.m.

Police are continuing to treat the discovery as suspicious. The cause of death is not known.

Susp Incident: Rouge Valley area.. Police have located the body of an unidentified woman. Investigation is ongoing. #133137 .^adc — @TPSOperations

Officers determined that the woman was dead when they arrived.

Douglas-Cook said police are trying to confirm her identity and next of kin have not been notified yet.

A passerby saw the body, she said.