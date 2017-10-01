The body of a Toronto man has been pulled from Sturgeon Lake in the Kawartha Lakes area after a canoe carrying four occupants capsized there early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police and other emergency personnel were called to help the canoeists at about 2:35 a.m.

Officers in a civilian boat rescued one man from the lake, just north of Lindsay, Ont., while another managed to swim safely to shore. Another remains missing.

All of the men are from Toronto, and none were wearing life jackets when the canoe capsized.

The OPP's underwater search and rescue team was on scene Sunday.

Police said they will continue to provide updates on the search effort whenever possible.