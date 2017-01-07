The body of a man believed to 19-years-old has been found on the grounds of a Burlington high school.

Halton police said someone discovered the body this morning at Nelson High School on New Street and called police at around 9:25 a.m.

The man had an obvious head injury and his body was partially frozen to the ground because of the blood, said Staff Sgt. Gerard Kelly.

Police found a backpack with ID inside on the roof of the school. They believe it belongs to the victim, who may have been on the roof and then fell.

It's not clear why the man — who police believe is from Burlington — was on the school grounds.

Police are in the process of notifying the man's next of kin, hoping they can shed some light on why the victim was at the school, according to Kelly.

There is no indication at this point that it was a suicide, he added.