The body of a 19-year-old man has been found on the grounds of a Burlington high school.

Halton police said someone discovered the body this morning at Nelson High School on New Street and called police at around 9:25 a.m.

The man had an obvious head injury and his body was partially frozen to the ground because of the blood, said Staff Sgt. Gerard Kelly.

Police do not suspect a criminal act was involved in the man's death.

Security video from the school showed the man walking alone around the school shortly after 3:00 am, police said in a release on Saturday afternoon.

The man climbed up onto the roof of the school and a short time later could be seen falling off.

It's not clear why the man — who police believe is from Burlington — was on the school grounds.

A medical investigation is taking place to confirm the man's exact cause of death.

His name is not being released at the request of his family.