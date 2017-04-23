The body of a missing man has been found in Lake Ontario, say Toronto police.

David Ramphalie, 38, was last seen on Friday morning in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. Police believed he then headed to the lake to ride in a small, 10-foot boat powered by a trolling motor.

Const. Craig Brister confirmed both Ramphalie's body and his boat were found on Sunday afternoon after a search involving Toronto police and other emergency crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

David Ramphalie's body and his boat were both found in the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Toronto EMS said the body was found roughly 11 kilometres out in the water.

​"We believe at this point it was death by misadventure," Brister said, adding there are no signs of foul play.