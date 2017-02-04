Toronto police are investigating after a frozen body was found on the east side of the Humber River on Friday.

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the body near Humber Valley Road and Riverwood Parkway at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

A passerby saw the body on the shore near the Toronto Humber Yacht Club and called police.

The area where the body was found has been taped off as officers from 11 Division collect evidence to determine if the death was criminal in nature.

Kwong said police do not know how the person died.

"Right now, it's unknown. We don't know the circumstances. We are protecting the scene. If there is no criminality, we will release the scene," he said.

No age or sex has been released.