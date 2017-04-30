Peel Regional Police say they have identified the body found floating in the Credit River in Port Credit Saturday morning as 47-year-old Albert Walters of Brampton.

Walters was reported missing by his family on April 12 and was last seen in the area of Fleetwood Crescent and Bramalea Road in Brampton, according to police.

Peel police say they were able to identify Walters through fingerprint identification with the assistance of their marine unit.

They added that investigation into Walter's death is ongoing but do not believe foul play is involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to to contact Peel police.