Peel Regional Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Credit River in Port Credit Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 9:30 by a passerby, who saw the body floating in the water, Const. Mark Fischer, Peel police spokesperson, told CBC Toronto.

At first, investigators could not say whether the body was a man or a woman, Fischer said. However, a tweet from the Peel police Twitter account later said that the body was of an adult male.

The body was removed from the river south of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Fischer said it is too early to determine the circumstances.