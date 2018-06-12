2 bodies found in overturned vehicle near Pickering, Ontario

Durham Regional Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an overturned vehicle just north of Pickering, Ont. early Tuesday morning.

The bodies of a 51-year-old Oshawa man and a woman were discovered at approximately 1:15 a.m. near Sideline 4 and Pickering Concession Road 8 by hydro crews who were responding to reports of power loss in the area.

The hydro workers discovered a black pickup truck in a field by the road. It was overturned onto its roof with the two people dead inside.

Police say their initial investigation indicated the vehicle struck a hydro pole and then flipped onto its roof.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the collision to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5262.