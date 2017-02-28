Toronto police say anyone arrested in the deadly 2016 drive-by shooting of a pregnant Mississauga woman will also be charged with homicide in the death of her baby.

Candice Rochelle Bobb, five months pregnant, was killed while she was sitting in a stopped vehicle in Rexdale on May 15, 2016. Her baby, Kyrie, was delivered prematurely and died three weeks later.

Bobb, who lived in neighbouring Mississauga, was returning home from a basketball game when the car she was in was sprayed with bullets. Three other people, in the car with her in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, were unharmed.

Police say they are still seeking suspects to the killing.

Level of violence 'astronomically high'

"The level of violence here is astronomically high," Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said on Tuesday morning during an appeal for information about the shooting.

Police previously said the vehicle was targeted, but that Bobb was likely not the intended victim.

"For sure, Rachelle Bobb was not targeted," Carbone confirmed Tuesday.

He told reporters police cannot say with certainty now if anyone else in the car or the car itself was targeted.

On Tuesday morning, Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone appealed to the public for information about the deadly 2016 shooting. (Toronto Police)

Bobb's baby died 3 weeks after C-section

Bobb's baby boy, Kyrie, was delivered by emergency C-section at just 24 weeks — but died three weeks later.

Carbone said the delay in confirming that any suspects would also be charged with the homicide of Bobb's child was because this is a "very, very complicated part of the law."

Back in 2016, the deadly shooting sparked widespread outrage, drawing attention to the Toronto's ongoing battle with gun violence.

Following Bobb's death, Police Chief Mark Saunders said her killing "shocked the city."