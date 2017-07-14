A new website from the Lifesaving Society will focus on teaching water safety to new Canadian immigrants.
The site launches next week and will include interactive video and materials in English, French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tagalog and Hindi.
"We know every year many immigrants come to Canada without experience with swimming education and training, as well as boating education and training," Barbara Byers, the director of the Lifesaving Society, said in an interview.
According to Byers, research done by the society found that new immigrants to Canada are, on average, less likely to know how to swim than other portions of the population.
"Learning to swim, water safety, boating safety just isn't part of their experience."
Byers says the new website will encourage everyone to enjoy the water, but in a responsible way.
"When they come to Canada, where there's a lot of fresh water, a country with long cold winters and they want to embrace the Canadian experience."
The biggest mistake boaters make, according to the society, is not wearing a life jacket.
The Lifesaving Society's website will focus on safety protocol on the most popular watercraft for beginners, including canoes, kayaks and standup paddleboards.
