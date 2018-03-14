A small uproar has erupted around pricing and access changes at the Blue Mountain ski resort with some locals saying they feel the new management is giving them the cold shoulder.

Last spring, the resort's owner, Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc., was taken over by the Alterra Mountain Company in a $1.5-billion deal. Blue Mountain and Quebec's Mont Tremblant are now part of 12 North American resorts run by Alterra from their headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

On March 6, Blue Mountain unveiled its new season pass and payment options. The main all-access pass, called the Ikon Pass, can only be bought online in U.S. dollars.

"We're logging onto an American website and paying U.S. funds," said Kris Wiszniak, an avid skier who lives in Collingwood with his partner and two kids. "I think it rubbed a lot of people the wrong way."

The change irking most locals is the elimination of one of the most popular passes — the "6x7", a season-long pass that let the holder onto the hill every day except Saturday, and every evening of the week.

Instead, skiers can buy a "5x7" which excludes the Sunday skiing option. But Wiszniak says a weekend daytime skiing window is a must for families with young children.

"Trying to get a toddler out for night skiing is not the easiest thing in the world," he told CBC's Ontario Morning host Wei Chen on Wednesday.

If families want access to the hill on weekend days the best option is to go for the pared-down all-access pass, called an Ikon Base Pass. But Wiszniak estimates that option adds approximately $700 to his overall costs.

"That's quite a big impact, on top of daycare costs and other financial costs of raising a young family," he explains. "This is how we chose to spend our winter free time — we don't go away and it makes a big difference for us."

On top of everything, Blue Mountain lowered the age for a child's pass from five to four. Wiszniak's oldest, Lincoln, who is five, would have cost $29 under the old pricing. His pass price now jumps to $299 for a regular priced children's Ikon Base Pass.

Company anticipated feedback

Tara Lovell, a spokesperson for Blue Mountain, told CBC Toronto the company did "anticipate some feedback."

"This isn't the first time we've changed our products," she said, adding that the beloved "6x7" is a relatively new offering, introduced in the 2015-2016 season.

"People really liked it," Lovell admitted, but explained that the "5x7", introduced 15 years ago, is "consistently the most popular season pass for Blue Mountain by quite a number."

Dan Skelton, the chief operating officer for Blue Mountain, told CBC Toronto that last year's Super Pass, an all-access season pass, was more expensive than the new Ikon Base Pass, which also allows access to eight other ski resorts in North America.

"It offers skiers the ability to basically travel and ski North America," Skelton said.

However, Wiszniak countered by saying the families he skis with can't take advantage of that perk, as most aren't flying off for a weekend in Colorado or California.

An 'insult to the locals'

Other people using the resort on a regular basis have the same issues as Wiszniak if the comments on the company's Facebook page are any indication. One woman said dropping the "6x7" is an "insult to the locals and long-time visitors." Another man wrote: "I have been skiing here for 37 years and think it's time to go somewhere else."

One comment suggests paying in U.S. dollars will put Canadian buyers "at the mercy of the fluctuating dollar."

"All hail the U.S. owners! Once again, Canadians get treated second class, at a resort in their own country at that," another commenter writes.

Skelton said he's "pretty confident" that skiers will be able to get the same type of access with similar prices if they take advantage of discounts and other sales throughout the year. But he admits it's more complicated than the old system.

He adds that, although social media comments can be quite harsh, he wants to hear feedback from the community.

"The flavour on social media is way different than the flavour at the bar when I'm face to face with somebody describing the challenge."