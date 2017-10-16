Two authentic Blue Jays rings stolen from a Mississauga residence decades ago were found and returned to their owners last Wednesday, Peel police say.

Investigators say they were tipped off to a personalized 1992 Blue Jays World Series Championship ring and an Anniversary Blue Jays ring being sold on an online buy and sell website.

This immediately raised some flags.

"I don't think too many athletes are destitute enough or willing to sell a ring," Const. Bancroft Wright told CBC Toronto.

Upon investigation, investigators discovered the items were genuine memorabilia stolen from a Blue Jays executive in 1994.

They were priced at about $5,000 in the 1994 report, Const. Bancroft Wright told CBC Toronto.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.