Josh Donaldson: Toronto Blue Jay, third baseman, MLB all-star, Silver Slugger, American League MVP ... and now actor?
Donaldson hit the set of the Canadian-Irish TV show Vikings last January for a cameo. A sneak peek of his acting chops was released on Thursday. His episode will air Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
If you take a look at his Twitter feed, he clearly had great time.
Couple sweet neck tats. pic.twitter.com/Ivz1B0Etuj—
@BringerOfRain20
Donaldson first revealed his status as a fan of the show last December when he debuted his new Vikings-inspired hairstyle.
New hairstyle for this coming up season!! ☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/9V9gxOaOpj—
@BringerOfRain20
The man known as the "bringer of rain" became the bringer of braid, based on the look of the drama's warrior character Ragnar Lothbrok.
Donaldson tweeted pictures from the set in Ireland saying that he'll "never forget this experience."
It's a wrap. Will never forget this experience. @HistoryVikings @HistoryTVCanada pic.twitter.com/sSUXBGMJC8—
@BringerOfRain20
The former Oakland Athletic even took a picture with one of the show's Canadian stars, Alexander Ludwig, a Vancouver native who plays Bjorn Lothbrok.
Had to take care of a fellow Canadian.@alexanderludwig pic.twitter.com/jqjwtGyblm—
@BringerOfRain20
Vikings airs on the History Channel, and according to the network, Donaldson will play the role of Hoskuld, a Viking warrior.
The episode will air as part of the show's fourth season.
.@BringerOfRain20 is about to #Raid #Vikings pic.twitter.com/owpcDnKEh5—
@HistoryTVCanada
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.