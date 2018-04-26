Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian hit at Bloor Street and Sterling Road

Notifications

Pedestrian hit at Bloor Street and Sterling Road

A woman in her 60s was sent to the hospital with potentially life-threatening head injuries after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Bloor Street and Sterling Road in west end Toronto.

Woman in her 60s suffered potentially life-threatening head injuries

CBC News ·
Police at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Sterling Avenue, where a female pedestrian was struck by a car. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A woman in her 60s was sent to the hospital with potentially life-threatening head injuries after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Bloor Street and Sterling Road in Toronto's west end.

The collision, which happened at about midnight on Wednesday, shut down Sterling Road and closed lanes on Bloor Street. The area has since reopened. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us