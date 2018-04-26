Pedestrian hit at Bloor Street and Sterling Road
A woman in her 60s was sent to the hospital with potentially life-threatening head injuries after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Bloor Street and Sterling Road in west end Toronto.
Woman in her 60s suffered potentially life-threatening head injuries
The collision, which happened at about midnight on Wednesday, shut down Sterling Road and closed lanes on Bloor Street. The area has since reopened.
Crash: Bloor St and Sterling Ave in Toronto. Pedestrian struck with serious head injuries. Lane restrictions in the area. <a href="https://t.co/2ESBaaOaE8">pic.twitter.com/2ESBaaOaE8</a>—@LateNightCam