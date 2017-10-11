City transportation officials are recommending councillors make the Bloor Street bike lanes permanent, following a one-year pilot project.

The recommendation comes in a long-awaited and detailed report on the effectiveness of the lanes. It will be debated next Wednesday at the public works and infrastructure meeting, where the public will also have a chance to speak about the lanes.

Barbara Gray, the city's General Manager of Transportation Services, is recommending some changes to the current design of the 2.4 kilometre protected lanes, which run east and west on Bloor between Shaw Street and Avenue Road, but supports keeping them in place.

'The introduction of bike lanes have significantly increased levels of comfort and safety for both motorists and cyclists.' - Barbara Gray, General Manager of Transportation Services

The bike lanes have increased cycling use of Bloor by 49 per cent, her report states. An average of 5,220 cyclists use the lanes every weekday, making Bloor the second busiest bike route in the city.

Staff say preliminary data also shows collisions and near-misses have gone down.

"Based on public opinion surveys, the introduction of bike lanes have significantly increased levels of comfort and safety for both motorists and cyclists," Gray's report states, adding pedestrians also seem to appreciate the lanes.

Gray's report also says retiming of traffic lights in the area have also saved some time for motorists.

The city also used data from Moneris Solutions Corp. — think of the machines you tap to pay by card — that shows while spending is down slightly in the area of the pilot project, that's consistent with other parts of Toronto. Meanwhile, total spending increased in the area surrounding the pilot project.

Councillors Mike Layton and Joe Cressy, who represent the wards the lanes run through, are set to hold a news conference about the decision at 11 a.m. Both have been prominent supporters of the plan.

Mayor John Tory, who has said he wants to see the results of the study before making a decision, is also set to speak with reporters this morning.

The bike lanes opened last August. The report notes removing them would cost some $425,000.

More to come