One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a two-alarm blaze near Jarvis Street and Bloor Street East Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire said emergency crews were called to a condo building near Bloor and Huntley Streets for a fire in a unit at around 5:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out.

Paramedics say they found one person without vital signs and were able to resuscitate them at the scene. They were later rushed to hospital with critical injuries.