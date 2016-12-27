Winter weather across the country is hampering the efforts of Canadian Blood Services to keep up with the national demand for blood.

Donation clinics are open today in Toronto and Richmond Hill, but the organization says attendance is low.

The busy holiday season is always a challenging time for blood donations. But this year severe weather including the icy road conditions yesterday morning in and around the GTA has led to hundreds of blood donation cancellations.

That's left a hefty shortfall.

Hailu Mulatu, territory manager with Canadian Blood Services, says, "So here in Toronto alone where we have three permanent clinics we will need between now and the end of December … about 1,200 appointments."

Bad weather in BC, Newfoundland and various parts of Ontario in just the last three days cost Canadian Blood Services almost 2,000 donations nationally. That loss seriously affects Toronto.

This city doesn't generate enough blood donations to meet its need, so Toronto relies on donations from other provinces.

"Toronto is home to the major hospitals in the country, so the need for blood in our area in the GTA is really huge. So when it comes to donating there is an imbalance," said Mulatu.

Canadian Blood Services urges people to put blood donation on their holiday to-do list. To book an appointment, visit www.blood.ca.

Where to donate