An explosion that echoed from beneath the heart of Toronto's business district at King Street West and Bay Street was caused by a blown hydro vault.

Plumes of black smoke poured from grates surrounding Scotia Plaza around 5:15 p.m. Monday as commuters leaving work for the day began screaming in the confusion.

No one was injured in the blast, which Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said was caused by a blown hydro vault, which contains high-voltage transformers.

The @Toronto_Fire incident at King and Bay is controlled. Hydro vault fire. Working with @TorontoHydro to mitigate. — @ChiefPeggTFS

Police officers blocked off King and Bay, but despite their, many people stayed close enough to document the chaos.

Update: reports are that the loud explosive sound came from underground. Cause not yet determined. No injuries reported at this point. ^adc — @TPSOperations

Something is happening at #bay and #queen in #toronto. Loud noises and tons of smoke. Crews on scene now. pic.twitter.com/bUr68Ihxal — @derrickshea

Police have since closed off Front Street West and Adelaide Street at King, which itself is closed between Yonge and Bay streets.

The King subway station is close to where the smoke can be seen, but TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the subway is not affected.

The 504 and 514 streetcars, which travel along King, are diverting along Queen Street West between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.