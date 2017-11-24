Some shoppers rose before dawn to catch Black Friday deals in Toronto as select stores opened early with sales and discounted merchandise.

At Best Buy Canada on Dundas Street West and Bay Street in Toronto, doors opened at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, with about two dozen shoppers waiting in line outside.

Black Friday, which comes the day after American Thanksgiving, is viewed as the start to the Christmas shopping season. Retail experts say the momentum for Black Friday has been growing in recent years in Canada.

According to Louise Della Fortuna, senior manager of retail marketing of Cadillac Fairview, Black Friday sales surpassed Boxing Day sales in 2016 in malls across the Greater Toronto Area.

A shopper checks out prices of televisions at Best Buy Canada. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Though the temptation to load up on purchases may be strong, Manulife Bank of Canada issued a statement this week warning people about racking up debt in the holiday season.

Canadians will "tap, swipe and click their way" through Black Friday and Cyber Monday and into the holiday season under a "cloud of debt," Manulife Bank of Canada said.

The survey said being debt-free is a priority for 64 per cent of Canadians, but household debt-to-income is at record levels.

Nearly half of Canadians surveyed, or 44 per cent, said they had lowered their debt burden over the past year — but only 31 per cent actually met their debt reduction goals.