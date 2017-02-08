Rohinie Bisesar, who faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing a woman to death inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Toronto's PATH system, is set to stand trial next January.

Bisesar, 41, made a brief appearance at a Toronto court Wednesday morning. She has been in custody since being arrested in connection with the slaying of 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor, a newlywed who died in hospital days after being stabbed on Dec. 11, 2015.

Justice John McMahon determined her trial would begin on Jan. 8, 2018.

Several members of Junor's family were in attendance.

"It's just...devastating to know that she is gone ... but she's looking down on us and we have her here," Richard Junor, the victim's brother, told reporters outside the courthouse.

"You never expect this to happen to anyone or anybody else but it did happen to us. But we're just trying our best to stick together as a family," he said.

Bisesar entered the courtroom in handcuffs and appeared to have a rash on her face. Throughout the proceedings, Bisesar spoke in a raspy voice and told the judge that she was dehydrated.

During the proceeding, she fired her lawyer, David Connally, and accused him of misrepresenting her. Previously, Bisesar fired lawyer Calvin Barry.

It's unclear who will represent Bisesar in the future, though she gave the judge a written note with her preference.

The judge also ordered Bisesar to return to court next week, when it will be decided if she could undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Bisesar will remain in custody at the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont.