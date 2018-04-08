Billy Bishop airport reopens after broken down plane causes hours-long closure
Billy Bishop City Airport has reopened after an aircraft became stuck on the main runway, temporarily closing the airport to all flights on Sunday.
The single-engine aircraft was removed by airport crews and flights have resumed
At approximately 1:50 p.m. today a small, single-engine aircraft was attempting to land when it experienced mechanical difficulties and came to a rest.
Ports Toronto spokesperson Jen Brailsford said in a statement that only the pilot was aboard, and no one was injured.
"Billy Bishop Airport crews have removed the aircraft from the area as of 3:30 p.m. [ and] normal operations have since resumed," Brailsford said.
She said while no prolonged delays to commercial flights are expected, customers should check with their respective airlines.