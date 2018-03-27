Skip to Main Content
Male worker dies after falling from roof of Billy Bishop airport terminal

Notifications

Male worker dies after falling from roof of Billy Bishop airport terminal

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker fell to his death off the roof of Billy Bishop airport Tuesday morning.

The worker fell onto the runway side of the building, police say

CBC News ·
The worker was on the roof of the airport terminal before falling, police say. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after a male worker fell to his death from the roof of Billy Bishop airport Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the worker, whose age has not been released, fell from the terminal onto the runway side of the building.

He was unconscious when paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 a.m. Emergency responders administered CPR but the worker was pronounced dead soon after. 

"It was a very tragic accident that happened," said Toronto police media officer Gary Long. "Early indications say that he was tethered appropriately."

Long added that the man is believed to have been an employee of a construction company working at the airport.

PortsToronto, which operates Billy Bishop airport, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us