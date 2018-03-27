Male worker dies after falling from roof of Billy Bishop airport terminal

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after a male worker fell to his death from the roof of Billy Bishop airport Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the worker, whose age has not been released, fell from the terminal onto the runway side of the building.

He was unconscious when paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 a.m. Emergency responders administered CPR but the worker was pronounced dead soon after.

"It was a very tragic accident that happened," said Toronto police media officer Gary Long. "Early indications say that he was tethered appropriately."

Long added that the man is believed to have been an employee of a construction company working at the airport.

PortsToronto, which operates Billy Bishop airport, has not yet responded to requests for comment.