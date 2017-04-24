There were reports of multiple fires in the Entertainment District on Sunday night — and Toronto police say one bike-riding arsonist may have set all of them.

District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said the fires popped up in different areas shortly before 6 p.m., and tallied up five different spots.

"We had a fire in a dumpster, then another fire subsequently in another dumpster, there was a fire in a car, and two other fires," he said on Monday morning.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

Downtown Core

Updaded Description

-Dark pants, baseball cap

-Riding white mountain bike

-Blue bag on side of bike

^dh — @TPSOperations

Powell said all the fires were put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Police are now looking for a man with dark pants and a baseball cap who was spotted riding a white mountain bike with a blue bag on the side.