Toronto van attack victim Betty Forsyth remembered for 'amazing ability to enjoy life'

Family and friends of Betty Forsyth came together Saturday to remember a woman they say had "an amazing ability to enjoy life."

The 94-year-old was among 10 people killed in last month's van attack on Yonge Street.

Her nephew, Robert Forsyth, was at Saturday's vigil and said his aunt was very active, funny and sharp for her age.

Betty Forsyth, 94, loved dogs and had her own dog grooming business, family and friends say. (CBC) "She was walking up and down Yonge Street every day. She'd sometimes walk for kilometres," he said, adding that he had to replace the wheels on her walker a few times because the rubber was worn out.

Forsyth also had her own dog-grooming business for more than 20 years on Yonge Street and became well known in the area, Robert added.

An obituary for Forsyth said that she would be cremated privately and that her remains will be interred in a family plot in England.

In addition to the 10 deaths, 16 people were injured in the van attack.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident, with another three attempted murder charges expected.