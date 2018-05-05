Skip to Main Content
Toronto van attack victim Betty Forsyth remembered for 'amazing ability to enjoy life'

Notifications

New

Toronto van attack victim Betty Forsyth remembered for 'amazing ability to enjoy life'

Family and friends of Betty Forsyth came together Saturday to remember a woman they say had "an amazing ability to enjoy life."

Forsyth, 94, was very active, funny and sharp, nephew says at vigil

CBC News ·
Betty Forsyth was among those killed when a van crashed into pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Family and friends of Betty Forsyth came together Saturday to remember a woman they say had "an amazing ability to enjoy life."

Her nephew, Robert Forsyth, was at Saturday's vigil and said his aunt was very active, funny and sharp for her age. 

"She was walking up and down Yonge Street every day. She'd sometimes walk for kilometres," he said, adding that he had to replace the wheels on her walker a few times because the rubber was worn out.
Betty Forsyth, 94, loved dogs and had her own dog grooming business, family and friends say. (CBC)

Forsyth also had her own dog-grooming business for more than 20 years on Yonge Street and became well known in the area, Robert added.  

An obituary for Forsyth said that she would be cremated privately and that her remains will be interred in a family plot in England.

Funerals have already been held for Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Geraldine Brady, 83, and 85-year-old Munir Najjar, and, two large makeshift memorials have sprung up where people were struck, with flowers, candles and messages in multiple languages. 

In addition to the 10 deaths, 16 people were injured in the van attack.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident, with another three attempted murder charges expected.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us