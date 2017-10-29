U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders told a crowd at the University of Toronto on Sunday that Canada's health care system is not perfect.

"No country in the world has all of the answers and never will, as technology changes as needs change," the former Democratic leadership candidate said.

Sanders noted, however, that health care is provided for all Canadians at 50 per cent of what the U.S. spends on health care.

His speech, "What the U.S. Can Learn from Canadian Health Care," comes a day after he visited local hospitals.

Premier Kathleen Wynne spoke at Sunday's event and introduced Sanders, who held a discussion with Dr. Danielle Martin of Women's College Hospital after his speech.

"It's wonderful and it's an honour that you chose to come here to make that comparison and to ask the tough questions to bust some myths of what happens here in Canada and Ontario," Wynne said.

Sanders said in his speech that Martin came down to Capitol Hill to help introduce the Medicaid for All, a single-payer bill.

He said the bill would "allow the United States of America to do what every other major country on earth is doing and guarantee health care for all as a right, not a privilege."