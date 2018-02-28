A skating trail underneath the Gardiner Expressway that opened to much fanfare earlier this year is closing early, thanks in part to an a surprise warm spell.

The Bentway Skate Trail was expected to remain open into March. But the conservation group behind the 220-metre ribbon of ice said in a press release Wednesday that it will close for the season effective immediately, with construction on its first phase continuing over the next few months.

For now, the trail is a 220 m "lazy figure 8" that loops between four "rooms" created by the big columns, or bents, that hold up the Gardiner near Fort York.

The larger plan for The Bentway is to develop a full 1.7 km under the Gardiner. Next summer, an amphitheatre will open at the Strachan Avenue end that will host music and dance events, as well as film screenings.

"We've had a fantastic Winter Season, despite the fluctuating weather," said Julian Sleath, CEO of The Bentway Conservancy, said in the release.