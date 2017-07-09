The family of a Belleville, Ont. teen who died during a high school graduation trip to Cuba says they are trying to bring her body back home.

In a statement released this weekend, the family of Alex Sagriff, 18, says she was found in her hotel room in Varadero, Cuba on Thursday night. The family said it has little information about her death.

"Our concern right now is trying to get her home. We don't know much of anything," the statement reads.

"Alex was an amazing young woman, she had a ton of friends, and has a ton of family who love her," it said.

Alex Sagriff in her prom dress. (Facebook)

The statement added that right now it is an "awful time" for the family.

Sagriff was on a trip organized by S-Trip, a Toronto-based travel agency that specializes in young adult vacations, when she died.

The cause of death has not been officially released.

Her family said she had just graduated from St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School in Belleville and was expected to attend Loyalist College in Belleville in the fall.

My heart hurts. Rip Alex Sagriff.🌹 — @emmmccue

On Facebook, tributes are being posted for Sagriff.

"She was so funny, beautiful inside and out, smart and so loveable," Dorothy Davenport wrote.

S-Trip says teen pronounced dead at the scene

S-Trip has refused to comment on the death, but in a letter sent to parents and guardians of students on the trip, it said staff were contacted at 9:30 p.m. on July 6 about a medical emergency.

"Emergency medical services arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate the individual," the letter reads.

S-Trip said Sagriff was pronounced dead at the scene. It also said a doctor on the scene declared that Sagriff died of natural causes, but that determination has not been independently verified. The family did not release a cause of death.

The travel agency also said it is working directly with the family of the young woman but could not share any further details or make conclusions regarding the circumstances of her death.

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed only that a Canadian had died in Cuba, and in a statement said consular officials in Havana are in contact with local authorities to gather information.