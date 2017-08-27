A 30-year-old woman is dead and two others were injured in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Belleville, Ont., early Sunday morning.

A pickup truck was travelling westbound around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 401 at Cannifton Road when it struck a Subaru car heading eastbound, causing it to be engulfed in flames, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old boy from Belleville, was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time.

The car's driver, a 30-year-old man from Dryden, Ont., was taken to hospital with a serious injury. There is no word on his condition. A 30-year-old woman from Loyalist Township, Ont., who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound Highway 401 was closed for several hours following the crash. It reopened at 10:40 a.m.

The OPP's criminal investigations branch has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.